The Federation Council approved a law abolishing the practice of initiating a criminal case on the sale or production of drugs when drug intoxication is detected, reports TASS…

According to the initiative, the discovery of narcotic or psychotropic drugs in the human body cannot be the basis for initiating a drug trafficking case (Articles 228.1 and 227.4 of the Criminal Code). To do this, it is necessary to collect enough data to indicate that drugs have been transferred to others.

In December, senators rejected the previous version of the bill, as the proposed wording could potentially reduce the effectiveness of the fight against trafficking in illicit substances.

The document was developed by the government to protect citizens from unjustified criminal prosecution under “drug” articles. The Cabinet of Ministers explained that often in Russia such criminal cases are initiated after the discovery of drugs in the blood of the deceased, or an episode is separated from an administrative case into a criminal one.