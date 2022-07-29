The head of Roscosmos, Borisov, said that Russia will start leaving the ISS after 2024

Russia will begin leaving the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, said Yury Borisov, director general of Roscosmos. This is reported RIA News.

According to the head of the state corporation, the exact date of Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS program will depend on the state of the station.

“We have not warned about this yet, there is no need for this yet. There is no need to do this today. We just said that after 2024 we start the exit process. Whether it will be in the middle of 2024 or in 2025 – it all depends, in fact, including on the state and performance of the ISS itself,” Borisov said.

In July, Roscosmos announced Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS program after 2024.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Dmitry Rogozin from the post of head of Roskosmos and appointed Yury Borisov to this post.