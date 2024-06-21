The Russian Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement with India on the procedure for sending military personnel

The government approved a draft agreement between the cabinets of ministers of Russia and India on the procedure for sending military units, warships and military aircraft. Relevant order appeared on the portal of official publication of legal acts.

The Ministry of Defense has been instructed to conduct negotiations with the Indian side.

The project was created by the Ministry of Defense and agreed upon with interested departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.