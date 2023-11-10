Rostec: Russia will show a heavy aircraft abroad for the first time in 30 years

For the first time in the last 30 years, Russia will show its heavy transport aircraft at an international exhibition. This is reported with reference to the Rostec state corporation. TASS.

The Il-76MD-90A(E) dual-purpose aircraft is planned to be presented at the Dubai Airshow 2023 exhibition, which will be held in the UAE from November 13 to 17. “The main premiere will be the heavy transport aircraft Il-76MD-90A(E) – Russia has not presented aircraft of this class abroad since 1994,” the state corporation said.

Rostec added that in total they plan to show about 200 samples of military, dual-use and civilian products at the event.

Related materials:

In particular, the exhibition will feature the international debut of the modernized Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopter and the shortened 5.56 mm Kalashnikov AK-19 assault rifle. It is also planned to display the Izdeliye 305E missile, which has proven itself during use in a special military operation.

In October, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced the transfer of another Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft to the Russian Ministry of Defense.