Novak: oil production volumes in Russia by the end of 2023 will amount to 527 million tons

By the end of 2023, the total volumes of crude oil production in Russia will amount to 527 million tons. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, his words are quoted TASS.

For comparison, in 2022 the figure was at around 535 million tons. Thus, over 12 months, the reduction in production should be eight million tons. At the same time, Novak emphasized that in the second half of 2023, Russia will continue to diversify its supplies of raw materials to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The main buyers will be India and China. The decline in production volumes is largely due to “our interaction within OPEC+,” the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.

Novak added that by the end of December, gas production in Russia will reach 642 billion cubic meters. To date, most of the plan has been implemented. Since the beginning of the year, the country has produced a total of 410 billion cubic meters of this type of fuel.

Earlier, Reuters estimated that Russia’s oil and gas revenues at the end of September 2023 will increase by 14 percent compared to August and amount to about 733 billion rubles.

At the beginning of September, the Russian Ministry of Finance reported that in the period from January to August, oil and gas revenues of the country’s federal budget amounted to 4 trillion 836 billion rubles. Receipts were 38.2 percent less than in the same period last year.