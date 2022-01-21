Moscow. The Russian space agency Roscosmos announced on Thursday that it will send its only active female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, to the International Space Station (ISS) in August or September.

Anna Kikina, a 37-year-old engineer, will be the fifth Russian woman professional cosmonaut to travel to space. The United States and European countries have already sent dozens of women to the ISS.

Last year, Roscosmos announced that Kikina would travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, Elon Musk’s company, if a collaboration between Moscow and NASA was signed.

On Thursday, the Russian space agency said that if an agreement was reached, Kikina would travel in August, and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio would take his place aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in September.

If collaboration is not achieved, Kikina would travel to space in September in a Russian device.

The last Russian cosmonaut sent by Moscow into space was Elena Serova, who spent 167 days on the ISS, from September 2014 to March 2015.

The USSR sent the first woman into space in history, Valentina Tereshkova, on June 16, 1963.

In 1984, the Russian Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to fly in space.

Roscosmos also said Thursday that three Russian cosmonauts — Oleg Artemiev, Denis Matveyev and Sergei Korsakov — would travel to the ISS aboard a Soyuz spacecraft in March.

“For the first time in the history of the ISS, the Soyuz crew will be made up of three professional Russian cosmonauts” and not an international team, the agency stated.

A representative of Roscosmos, contacted by AFP, explained that the composition of this all-Russian crew is due to the fact that the contract with NASA for joint flights is coming to an end.