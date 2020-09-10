Russia will evaluate the work schedule of medical doctors within the “crimson zone”, the place sufferers with confirmed coronavirus are positioned. As well as, a brand new process for the remainder of such workers shall be established. The corresponding orders are being ready by the Federal Medical and Organic Company (FMBA), the Izvestia newspaper reviews.

Thus, the company will set up a unified system that can show details about the workload of the medical employees, the variety of shifts and hours spent within the “crimson zone”, in addition to the quantity of relaxation. This innovation is geared toward minimizing the dangers for physicians working in touch with contaminated individuals.

Mikhail Androchnikov, chairman of the commerce union of healthcare staff of the Russian Federation, confused that shifts of 12-16 hours within the “crimson zone” are a gross violation of the labor norm. As well as, the medical doctors didn’t have entry to meals and bathroom amenities for six to eight hours. “The working day within the” crimson zone “needs to be not more than 36 hours every week,” – stated the top of the commerce union.

Earlier, the journalist described a typical day for a physician working within the “crimson zone”. One of many medical doctors stated that the physician has just one break in a 12-hour shift. Nevertheless, within the midst of the epidemic, the medical doctors didn’t have time to exit to eat, they needed to sit out a full shift with out lunch.