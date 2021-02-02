Russia resumes international flights from two more cities – Kemerovo and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. This was announced on Tuesday, February 2, at the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. TASS…

The headquarters clarified that the corresponding decision was made following the discussion and “taking into account the epidemiological situation.”

On January 28, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that from February 8, Russia would resume international flights from the airports of Astrakhan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm and Khabarovsk. In addition, Russian airports where flights to other countries are allowed will increase the number of regular flights to Egypt.

Earlier, Russia decided to resume flights with Greece and Singapore. Flights will be operated from Moscow to Athens twice a week, to Singapore – three times a week.

Russia completely closed its borders, and also suspended international flights in connection with the spread of coronavirus at the end of March. The exceptions were export flights, flights organized to return Russians from abroad, as well as individual flights on behalf of the government. Air transportation with other countries began to be partially restored from August 1.