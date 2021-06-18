The COVID-19 Coronavirus Operational Headquarters decided to resume full-scale flights with Turkey on June 22. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the head of the headquarters and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the decision was made on the basis of the conclusion of the Russian inspection group. According to the results of the check, the country is in compliance with the mask regime, and control over the availability of sanitizers and other protective equipment has been organized.

It is noted that 60 to 90 percent of hotel employees have been vaccinated.

Earlier, on April 12, the government announced the restriction of flights with Turkey until June 1 due to a sharp deterioration in the epidemiological situation. Regular flights between the countries were carried out twice a week. In May, the operational headquarters decided to extend the suspension of flights until June 21, 2021.