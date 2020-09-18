Russia resumes flights with several more countries, the operational headquarters for the fight against the new coronavirus infection told reporters. TASS…

From September 21, air traffic with Belarus (Minsk), Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan) and Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek) will resume. Since September 27 – with South Korea (Seoul).

The message from the operational headquarters indicates that flights to these countries will be carried out on a reciprocal basis once a week.

They also recalled that in recent days the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded record growth rates in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world. The negative trend is observed almost everywhere – in some countries, the current statistical incidence rates already exceed the peak values ​​of March-April of this year. In this regard, the headquarters recommended that the Russians carefully weigh all the circumstances when planning a holiday abroad.

On September 3, Russia resumed international flights with Egypt, Maldives and the United Arab Emirates. Passenger traffic to the above states will be carried out several times a week.

On August 1, Russia resumed international air traffic. At first, the flights were carried out only from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. The list then included Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad and Kazan. First of all, Russia resumed flights with Great Britain, Turkey and Tanzania. In addition, the state border with Abkhazia was opened.