Russia resumes flights with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia from 25 May. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

This decision was made taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries. Air traffic will be resumed on a reciprocal basis: flights from Moscow to Reykjavik and Valletta and back will be carried out twice a week, and to Cancun, Lisbon and Jeddah – three times. In addition, the planes will fly to Grozny-Jeddah and Makhachkala-Jeddah once a week.

It is noted that from May 25, the number of regular flights with South Korea, Finland and Japan will also be increased. The headquarters decided to increase the number of flights with South Korea (Vladivostok-Seoul three flights a week; from Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Irkutsk and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk to Seoul one flight a week), Finland (up to seven flights a week on the Moscow- Helsinki and St. Petersburg-Helsinki), Japan (up to seven flights a week on the Moscow-Tokyo and Vladivostok-Tokyo routes, resume one flight a week on the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk-Tokyo route).

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that representatives of several European countries, where the situation with coronavirus is improving, suggested that Russia open borders and resume air traffic.