From May 25, Russia resumes flights with Malta, Iceland, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia. This was reported on May 14 at the operational headquarters for the prevention and control of a new coronavirus infection.

It is noted that the decision was made taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual states. Thus, flights Moscow-Valletta and Moscow-Reykjavik will be operated twice a week. Airplanes from Moscow to Cancun, Lisbon and Jeddah will land three times a week. Passengers will be able to fly on the Grozny – Jeddah and Makhachkala – Jeddah directions once a week.

The headquarters also made a decision to increase the number of regular flights with South Korea on a reciprocal basis from May 25. So, from Vladivostok to Seoul there will be three flights a week, from Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk to Seoul – one flight a week.

At the same time, air traffic with Finland is increasing to seven flights a week from Moscow and St. Petersburg. In addition, from May 25, seven more flights a week will be operated on the Moscow-Tokyo and Vladivostok-Tokyo routes. According to the headquarters, one flight to Tokyo is resumed from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

From May 25, flights abroad from the international airports of Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk, Omsk, Syktyvkar and Ulan-Ude will resume. It is noted that the decision was made taking into account the government order dated March 16, 2020 No. 635-r and the need to comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

Russia has limited air traffic with a number of states due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. It started at the end of December 2019. Chinese Wuhan became a hotbed of infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the coronavirus pandemic on May 11.

The restrictions with some countries were gradually removed. At the same time, some states have decided to admit tourists only if their vaccination is confirmed. So, on May 13, 2021, the Minister of Tourism of Greece, Haris Theocharis, announced that the republic will receive travelers vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, as well as those vaccinated with a Chinese drug against coronavirus. A day later, Greece canceled entry restrictions for Russian citizens. Now, if there is a vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19, Russians may not be quarantined.

At the moment, international flights from Russia have resumed to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Vietnam, Venezuela, Greece, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Germany, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Ethiopia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Finland, Maldives, Cuba and Seychelles.