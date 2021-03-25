From April 1, Russia will resume flights with Germany and five other countries – Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka. On Thursday, March 25, reports RIA News with reference to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

“It was decided to resume on a reciprocal basis from April 1, 2021, regular international flights with Venezuela (Moscow – Caracas, twice a week), Syria (Moscow – Damascus, once a week), Tajikistan (Moscow – Dushanbe, once a week), Uzbekistan (Moscow – Tashkent, once a week) and Sri Lanka (Moscow – Colombo, once a week) “, – noted there

In addition, as it became known earlier that the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean from Thursday, March 25, opened their borders to the entry of tourists from all over the world, including from Russia. Also, air traffic with Russia in the near future plans to resume the authorities of Montenegro and Israel.

Russia completely closed its borders, and also suspended international flights due to the spread of coronavirus at the end of March 2020. The exceptions were export flights, flights organized to return Russians from abroad, as well as individual flights on behalf of the government. Air transportation with other countries began to be partially restored from August 1.