Russia will resume flights with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar on January 27. Reported by TASS with reference to the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

Flights to these countries will depart from Moscow several times a week. So, in Hanoi (Vietnam), Delhi (India), Helsinki (Finland) – twice a week, and in Doha (Qatar) – three times. In addition, a plane will fly to Helsinki from St. Petersburg, also twice a week.

The decision on partial mutual resumption of flights was made taking into account the epidemiological situation in certain regions.

Earlier it became known that several airlines operated flights from Russia to the UK despite the ban on passenger air travel, introduced between the countries after the discovery of the British strain of coronavirus.