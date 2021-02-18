Russia and Egypt agreed to resume in the near future charter flights between the two countries. This was reported by the Egyptian Ministry of Aviation. TASS…

It is also indicated that the exact date of the first flights in the direction is not yet available. The ministry noted that technical approval and logistics are needed to determine the date of the flight. The Russian side has not yet officially confirmed this information.

On February 15, Russia resumed air traffic interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic with two more countries – Azerbaijan and Armenia. The decision was made in accordance with the submission of the operational headquarters to prevent the import and spread of COVID-19.

Russia completely closed its borders, and also suspended international flights in connection with the spread of coronavirus at the end of March. The exception was export flights, flights organized to return Russians from abroad, as well as individual flights on behalf of the government. Air transportation with other countries began to be partially restored from August 1.