Rosaviatsia will discuss the issue of permission for the arrival of flights of European carriers bypassing Belarus. This was reported to RBC by a source in a large Russian airline.

According to the newspaper, in the near future the department may allow European airlines to fly to Russia on altered routes, bypassing the airspace of Belarus.

It is noted that the Russian side took time to work out new flight routes from European countries to Russia – after the incident with the emergency landing of the Ryanair aircraft, on the basis of the recommendation of the European Union Aviation Security Agency, some countries restricted air traffic with Belarus.

On May 27, Belarus offered Russia to restore air traffic in full. It was reported that the Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko appealed to the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin with a proposal to open new destinations in Russia for the Belarusian airline.