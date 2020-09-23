After registering the first vaccine on August 11, called Sputnik V, Russia has reported that on October 15 it will record its second coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector.

This was announced by the National Office for Consumer Protection (Rospotrebnadzor) who, through a statement, has reported that “The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (…) began the registration procedure for the EpiVacCorona vaccine. The registration procedure for the EpiVacCorona vaccine is expected to be completed by October 15, 2020.”

According to Rospotrebnadzor, after this second vaccine is registered, Clinical trials are estimated with up to 5,000 volunteers of different age groups, including people over 60 and people with chronic diseases.

Sputnik V

The first Russian vaccine is currently in the third phase of testing and the country foresees that it could vaccinate 70% and 80% of its population in a period of 9 to 12 months, as reported Alexander Ginzburg, director of Gamaleya Center, creator of the first Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine.

“By November of this year we estimate that we will produce 5 or 6 million vaccines. We understand that this will allow in the course of 9 to 12 months to vaccinate our population and reach a vaccination level of the order of 70 or 80 percent”said the director of the Gamaleya Center.

On the other hand, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of Russia, Denis Mánturov, in statements collected by the newspaper ‘Izvestia’, foresees that “In October about 500,000 doses of the Spútnik V vaccine will be produced and between 2 and 3 million by the end of the year.”