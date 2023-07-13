Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Thursday that Russia will consider the appearance in Ukraine of F-16 fighters probably at the end of the first quarter of 2024 a threat in the nuclear field.

“We have informed the nuclear powers of the United States, the United Kingdom and France that Russia cannot ignore the ability of these planes to carry nuclear weapons. No guarantee will help here,” the head of Russian diplomacy said in an interview with the newspaper. Lenta.ru.

Lavrov warned that in the midst of the war the Russian Army will not determine whether each F-16 aircraft is equipped to deliver nuclear weapons or not.

“The very fact of the appearance of such systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be considered by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere,” the minister stressed.

On Tuesday 11 partner countries of Ukraine signed a memorandum defining the conditions for the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

“The F-16s will protect the skies over Ukraine and the eastern flank of NATO. The Ukrainian Air Force is ready to dominate them as soon as possible,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov said.

The training, which will last between six and eight months, will begin in late summer -August or early September- and the first Western F-16 fighters will be delivered to Kiev by the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said. , Dmitró Kuleba, to Radio Liberty.

Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom participate in the coalition to train Ukrainian pilots in the handling of F-16 fighters.

EFE