The Russian military began to receive the Farming Remote Mining Engineering System (ISDM), designed to be installed using programmable ammunition in minefields, reports Rostec.

The statement of the state corporation notes that this ISDM uses ammunition with a solid fuel engine. “The technique allows registering the coordinates of their fall on an electronic map and transmitting data to the higher level of control,” the statement from Rostec says.

In October, Izvestia, citing sources in the Ministry of Defense, reported that Russia had completed tests of the Agriculture system, which was called a “rocket minefield” in the army.

In September, Zvezda published a video in which, at the Ashuluk training ground, as part of the Caucasus-2020 exercise, the servicemen of the Southern Military District stopped the breakthrough of the tanks of the imaginary enemy with a “fiery shaft”.

Structurally, “Agriculture” is based on the eight-wheeled armored chassis of “KamAZ”, on which are mounted two packages of 25 missiles equipped with mines. The system also includes a transport-loading vehicle and containers with missiles.