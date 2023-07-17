The Russian Federation intends to raise the issue of the persecution of Metropolitan Pavel by Kiev at the upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) on the topic of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), they said at the website Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, July 17.

At the meeting, Russia will focus on the issue related to the persecution of Metropolitan Pavel, who is denied humane treatment and necessary medical care by the Kiev regime.

“For the first time in post-Soviet history, a trial is being prepared for a high-ranking clergyman. The regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky seeks to psychologically break the hierarch, who is steadfast and convinced of his faith and rightness, in order to hit harder, disarm the monks and believers defending the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, ”commented the Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for Cooperation in the Field of Enforcement of Law to freedom of religion, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Gennady Askaldovich.

The ministry called on international human rights organizations to intervene in what is happening, since “politically motivated persecution of a person for his beliefs is unfolding in Ukraine.”

On July 14, the Solomensky Court of Kyiv changed the measure of restraint for Metropolitan Pavel from house arrest to detention until August 14. The judges provided for the possibility of bail, but appointed a deliberately unbearable amount of $ 900 thousand. This court decision is connected with the presentation of new charges against Metropolitan Pavel that he doubted the “sovereignty of Ukraine” and denied “aggression” on the part of the Russian Federation. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Prior to this, Metropolitan Pavel said that the new charges against him by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were fabricated. He stressed that he is being tried for his faith in Christ and for refusing to recognize schismatics from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on July 15 that the Russian Federation had called on Ukraine to release Metropolitan Pavel, viceroy of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. In turn, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ said that the detention of Metropolitan Pavel could seriously undermine his health.