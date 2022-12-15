Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces Karakaev: the second regiment of Avangard missiles will take up duty on December 17

The second regiment of Avangard hypersonic missiles will take up combat duty on Saturday, December 17. This was stated by the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) of Russia, Colonel-General Sergei Karakaev, on the air of the Zvezda TV channel, reports RIA News.

According to him, it will be timed to coincide with the birthday of the missile forces. The general also stressed that the strategic missile forces carry out 60 percent of the tasks of nuclear deterrence.

On November 18, it became known that the missile regiment began to be re-equipped with the Avangard strategic complex with a hypersonic glide unit in the Orenburg region.

According to military expert Alexei Leonkov, the Russian Avangard hypersonic unit is designed in such a way that it is impossible to predict the trajectory of its flight, just as it is impossible to create a rocket capable of reaching speeds several tens of times higher than the speed of sound.