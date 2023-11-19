Home page politics

The Russian Air Force appears to be relying again on A-50 aircraft, also called “Mainstay” – they are flying command centers.

Moscow – As tensions grow in the region, tactical changes can be seen in the Russian Air Force. The A-50 aircraft, originally from the 1980s, could now become a powerful weapon again. Reports about this, among other things T Online.

Ukraine War: Russian super plane in action

The latest report from the British Ministry of Defense suggests that Russia will increasingly use the A-50 aircraft (also known as “Mainstay”) in the Ukraine war. For the time being, these should primarily serve to protect against potential attacks by Ukrainian aircraft. According to initial assessments by the British, Russia may have pushed ahead with the aircraft type because it was concerned about the announced Western F-16 fighter jets.

The A-50, manufactured by the Russian company Beriev, has advanced radar systems. These enable it to detect enemy aircraft from a great distance. The complex technical equipment of the aircraft also makes it possible to carry out aerial refueling and coordinate up to ten fighter jets from our own air force.

A Russian A-50 aircraft (“Mainstay” and fighter jets at a military parade in Moscow (archive image) © ITAR-TASS/Imago

Plane brings information for Russian missiles in Ukraine war

The aircraft’s great capability is to identify enemy targets and provide information for the use of long-range SA-21 missiles. These missiles are similar in function to the American Patriot systems. The A-50 also serves as a flying command center and can coordinate aircraft and defense systems from a safe distance.

In March, a video caused a stir in which a drone flew over a Russian A-50 aircraft that was stationed in Belarus. Apparently there was no major damage to the aircraft, which was parked on an airport tarmac.

Military experts: Operation could be risky for Russia in the Ukraine war

“There is a possibility that Russia will take a higher risk of moving the Mainstay closer to the front in order to fulfill their role more efficiently,” said experts at the British Ministry of Defense. This could bring the aircraft within the detection range of Ukrainian air defenses. The risk of being shot down would therefore be significantly increased for the Russian armed forces.