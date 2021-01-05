The US national team beat Finland in the semifinals of the World Youth Hockey Championship. The match, which took place in Edmonton, Canada, ended 4: 3. Thus, the Russian national team will compete for bronze with the Finnish national team. The match will take place on Wednesday 6 January.

As part of the US team, the goals were scored by Alex Turcott (13th minute), John Farinacci (36), Matthew Baldy (38), Artur Kaliev (59). For the Finns, Kasper Simontaival (15, 52) and Roni Hirvonen (57) distinguished themselves.

In the final of the championship, the Americans will face the team of Canada, to which the Russian national team lost 5: 0 earlier on Tuesday. Scored goals in the game were Alex Newhoek, Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti, Braden Schneider and Dylan Cosens.

The head coach of the Russian youth ice hockey team Igor Larionov earlier on Tuesday assessed the defeat of the Russian national team against Canada in the World Youth Championship match. According to him, the Russian team started the game well, but did not expect to get an early goal into their own net.