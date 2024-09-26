The president of the United States, Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, met this Thursday at the White House with the aim of coordinating a plan to accelerate the delivery of weapons to Ukraine before the American leader leaves office in January 2025.

The two leaders made brief statements to the press in the Oval Office before beginning the meeting, which came just hours after The White House announced a new military aid package to Ukraine valued at $8 billion, which includes bombs capable of hitting Russian targets 130 kilometers away.

This is the eleventh meeting between Biden and Zelensky.

“Russia will not win. Ukraine will win, and we will continue to support them every step of the way,” Biden promised Zelensky, who was wearing his usual olive green military attire.

Biden offered details of that aid package, which contains military assistance previously approved by Congress and that will be delivered to Ukraine before a new president takes office, after the November 5 elections in which Vice President Kamala Harris and the former president Donald Trump.

“By the time my term ends, which is on January 20, we will have strengthened Ukraine’s position in future negotiations,” Biden said.

The United States’ strategy has been to strengthen Ukraine in the war against Russia in the face of the possibility of future negotiations, with the goal that kyiv has a strong position and can make as few concessions as possible.

One of the requests that Zelensky will make to Biden, and that he has been raising for months, is the authorization of the use of US long-range missiles or manufactured with American components so that kyiv can attack targets inside Russia, which Washington resists for fear of provoking an escalation with Moscow.

Ukrainian soldiers drive a Soviet-made T-64 tank in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia.

“Today we will discuss the details of this plan and how to coordinate our positions, their use and approach. Our teams will work together to ensure the implementation of our future steps,” Zelensky said.

In a press conference prior to the meeting, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, He stated that Biden is not expected to make any announcement regarding authorizing Ukraine to use missiles.

This is the eleventh meeting between Biden and Zelensky, and the fifth visit of the Ukrainian leader to Washington since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky plans to meet later with Vice President Harris, with whom he will make statements to the press.