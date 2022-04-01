(Reuters) – The ruble payments Russia is insisting on for its gas exports will affect deals due in late April and May, and Russia will not stop supplying gas to Europe on Friday, the spokesman said. Kremlin voice, Dmitry Peskov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday stipulating the currency change, which European governments called an unacceptable breach of contract.

“Does this mean that if there is no confirmation in rubles, the gas supply will be cut off from April 1? No, no, and it does not follow from the decree,” Peskov told reporters.

He said this would affect payments from the second half of April, and Russian company Gazprom will work with its customers to implement the new rules.

Peskov said Russia could at some point abandon the ruble order if conditions change, but “under current conditions, rubles are the preferable and most reliable option for us.”

Asked about German media reports that Germany could nationalize some Gazprom subsidiaries, Peskov said it would be a serious violation of international law.

He claimed that Russia is witnessing “gangster actions” in relation to the seizure of his property.

(Report by Reuters)

