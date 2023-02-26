Russia had to return to discussing the issue of the nuclear potential of Great Britain and France, as NATO demonstrates that it is a military bloc, not a political one. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about this in an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

The head of state recalled that the Russian side at one time went to put Paris and London out of the equation, as it took into account the period of detente and the fact that NATO actually sought to declare itself almost a demilitarized organization.

“They said that this is most likely a political organization, and not a military bloc. Well, where is he not a military man? We see what is happening. Therefore, we are simply forced to return to the discussion of this topic from the center of the field, ”Putin answered the question of whether it is worth counting the nuclear warheads of Britain and France.

In addition, the Russian leader noted that Moscow does not object to the participation of NATO countries in the discussion on the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START).

“In conditions when the NATO bloc, at the suggestion of the Americans, they kicked them out so that they would make these statements, we know about this. Well, they did. But at the same time they made a claim to somehow participate in this dialogue, it turns out like this. After all, they are not formally a party to this agreement, there are two parties to it: Russia and the United States. NATO made a statement on this issue and at the same time made an application for some kind of discussion on this issue. Well, if so, then please, we don’t mind,” he said.

On February 21, Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of participation in the New START during his address to the Federal Assembly. He stressed that this is precisely the suspension, and not the withdrawal from the treaty. At the same time, before returning to the discussion of the issue, it is necessary to “understand what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, NATO’s combined strike potential.”

On February 23, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexei Meshkov noted that France should be given a detailed response on joint work with Russia on a new strategic arms agreement. Meshkov added: if the West acts as a united front, all military potentials, especially nuclear ones, should be taken into account.