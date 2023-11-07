The Ministry of Industry and Trade will ease the requirements for localization of vessels for fishing industry

The Ministry of Industry and Trade finalized the draft amendments to the All-Russian Classification of Products by Type of Economic Activities (ODKP2), including shipbuilding products. The updated list includes a wide range of equipment for processing fish products, reports Kommersant with reference to the department’s statement.

Localization points are a system for assessing the level of localization of production in the Russian automotive industry and shipbuilding. The amount of government support and access to government contracts depends on the number of points scored.

The draft OKPD2 code changes included a total of more than 360 product items – from the ships themselves to component equipment of varying degrees of complexity, including anchor chains, boats, power plants, ship systems and others, the Ministry of Industry and Trade explained. A significant expansion of the list will allow representatives of the fishing industry to gain additional opportunities to access government support.

Earlier, the head of Rosrybolovstvo, Ilya Shestakov, predicted a decline in prices for pink salmon and red caviar in Russia due to the volume of fish production and a successful salmon run. By the beginning of November, the selling prices of fishing producers for these types of products decreased by one and a half times. Currently, the total reserves of pink salmon and red caviar are estimated at a high level.

Prior to this, Deputy Chairman of the Fishing Union Sergei Gudkov claimed that the volume of salmon catches in Russia this year was the second largest in the entire history of observations. Against this background, similar fish in the country have fallen in price by an average of 35-40 percent.