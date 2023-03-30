Those suspected or accused of a crime will no longer be issued gun licenses. Amendments to the Federal Law “On Weapons” made on December 29, 2022, and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation came into force on Thursday, March 30.

Another reason for refusing to issue a license will be the conclusion that there is a danger of violating the rights and freedoms of citizens, or a threat to state or public security after checking by the police and the FSB.

Since March 1, 2022, Russia has tightened the rules for obtaining weapons permits. The changes primarily affected the procedure for passing a medical examination in terms of determining whether a citizen has medical contraindications to owning weapons.

On December 22, 2021, a bill was submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, providing for tougher control over the issuance of firearms. In it, in particular, it was proposed to check all candidates for obtaining weapons by the forces of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs within the framework of the legislation on operational-search activities.

If there is information about the involvement of a citizen in organized crime or about his intentions to use a weapon for illegal (criminal) purposes, this data will be transferred to the National Guard and be the basis for refusing to issue a weapon permit.

The draft law provides that the waiver will be valid for a year. It can be challenged in court. In addition, verification may be carried out in relation to those who already own weapons.

On June 28, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law raising the age for acquiring hunting and firearms long-barreled self-defense weapons from 18 to 21 years. The document also introduces additional grounds for refusing to issue licenses for the purchase of weapons.