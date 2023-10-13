Foreign loans worth 1.4 trillion rubles were included in the draft budget of the Russian Federation

Over the next three years, Russia will provide loans to other countries for 1.4 trillion rubles ($15.6 billion at current exchange rates), an average of 5.2 billion annually. This follows from the draft budget law for 2024–2026, noted RBC.

As indicated in the explanatory note of the Ministry of Finance, this amount of funds is necessary to fulfill obligations under intergovernmental agreements, complete existing projects and support domestic exports. At the same time, it is expected that during the same period Russia will be repaid $1.1 billion in debts. Compared to the previous budget law, the forecast has decreased.

As she noted in a conversation with the newspaper “News” Associate Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the Russian Economic University. G.V. Plekhanova Alla Chalova, Russia almost every year increases the volume of loans issued to other countries. “In 2019, this amount was 215 billion rubles, in 2021 – already 318 billion, and by the end of 2023, the authorities are going to issue 457.6 billion (instead of 378 billion approved a year earlier),” she noted and suggested , that in 2025 the size of intergovernmental loans will also be larger.

At the same time, the recipients of such loans are not disclosed – this is not only a commercial, but also a state secret, emphasized Ksenia Bondarenko, senior lecturer at the Faculty of World Economy and International Politics at the National Research University Higher School of Economics. Based on publicly available information, she suggested that these could be projects in Iran. In general, Bondarenko noted, such loans are issued to friendly countries. In current realities, we can talk about the states of the EAEU, Asia and Africa.

According to the World Bank at the end of 2021, Russia’s largest debtors for intergovernmental loans were Belarus (about $8.5 billion), Bangladesh (4.4 billion), India (3.3 billion), Vietnam (1.5 billion) and Yemen (about 1.2 billion). The information was not updated further.