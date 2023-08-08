Moscow. Russia will launch its first robotic mission to the Moon since 1976 on Friday, the Roscosmos space agency announced yesterday.

module takeoff moon-25 will take place “on August 11 at 2:10:57 Moscow time” (23:10:57 GMT on Thursday), the agency said in a statement, as world powers such as the United States and China intensify their missions to the Earth’s natural satellite.

Roscosmos also indicated that a rocket soyuz was “assembled” at the Vostochni space base, in the extreme east of the country, for the takeoff of Moon-25, that it will have to descend near the South Pole of the satellite, a “difficult terrain”.

The flight is expected to take between “four and a half days and five and a half days”, according to data published by Roscosmos and cited by the official TASS press agency.

On the Moon, the 800-kilo module “will take samples and analyze the soil, in addition to carrying out long-term investigations,” the institution said in the statement.

It will be the first mission of Russia’s new lunar program, which seeks to strengthen its cooperation with China amid tensions with Western space powers over Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

The last lunar mission of the Soviet Union was that of the probe Moon-24, in 1976.

But since the fall of the USSR, Moscow has faced a series of difficulties to innovate in the sector, in which new private initiatives have emerged, such as Space X by billionaire Elon Musk.

The authorities of the Khabarovsk region (far east) have already announced the evacuation of a town since Friday morning, since it is located in a place where the first floor of the launcher can fall.

“It is of great importance, not only for Vladimir Putin, but for the times after him, a peaceful Russia,” Vitali Egorov, a Russian space specialist, told Afp.

“This launch will show that the Russians can engage in cosmic exploration,” he added.

After the start of the military operation in Ukraine, the European Space Agency (ESA) indicated that it would no longer cooperate with Russia for the takeoff of moon-25nor in future missions.

Russia declared that it would continue its lunar projects and replace the European agency’s equipment with nationally-made scientific tools, as it is still considered a great space power, taking into account its Soviet past.

In April 2022 on a trip to the Vostotchny cosmodrome, Putin recalled that the USSR sent the first man into space in 1961, Yuri Gagarin, despite the “total” sanctions they took against him.

He added that the country would continue to implement its lunar program, despite Western retaliation for the conflict in Ukraine.

“We are guided by our ancestors in order to move forward, despite the difficulties and attempts to hinder us,” Putin then told the employees of the complex.