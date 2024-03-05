The Russian government intends to invest 2.6 trillion rubles from the federal budget in the development of the Russian Arctic in the next 10 years. The issue of translating the program into reality was raised on March 5 at the Arctic Youth Forum, which opened in Kronstadt.

The forum itself was attended by scientists and students from Russian universities. They discussed the main topic – the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the cargo flow of which, thanks to the development of icebreakers, should increase a hundredfold in 10 years.

“Now we have a single line of the sea route – it’s so broken. But development is also planned thanks to the Leader icebreaker with a capacity of 120 megawatts. It will go almost along the North Pole itself. That is, we will have no obstacles: ice, no ice. Nothing will stop us,” said Anastasia Mikheeva, research specialist at the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

The forum takes place at the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt. It discusses the prospects for the development of the Arctic zone, the development of mineral resources, innovative technologies and environmental issues.

Earlier, on February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his speech to the Federal Assembly, invited foreign companies to use the NSR. He pointed out that in 2023, 36 million tons of cargo passed along the Northern Sea Route. He emphasized that the figure was five times higher than the record level during the Soviet era.

In January, the Russian leader gave permission to begin construction of the nuclear icebreaker Leningrad in St. Petersburg at the Baltic Shipyard. Then the head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, described this event as the next stage in the development of all the work of the Russian Federation on the Northern Sea Route. According to him, the ability to move along sea channels and ensure the safety of new logistics routes is important for the country, so the importance of the NSR can hardly be overestimated.

Earlier, on December 18, Putin said that the Northern Sea Route is becoming more efficient than the Suez Canal from a logistics point of view. In addition, Russia has big plans to develop its nuclear icebreaker fleet, he added. Thus, in the near future an icebreaker “Leader” will be created, which will be able to break ice 6–7 m high, which will allow the development of the Northern Sea Route, the president emphasized.