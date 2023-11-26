In Russia, they plan to introduce a separate punishment for receiving small bribes – up to 10 thousand rubles – for officials, as well as managers of commercial organizations. As Izvestia found out, such a bill from State Duma deputies received positive reviews from the Supreme Court and the Cabinet of Ministers and could be adopted by the State Duma in December.

The bill deals with the identification of independent crimes in articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation 204.2 “Petty commercial bribery” and 291.2 “Petty bribery”.

They propose to include the giving and receiving of a small bribe by an official or a foreign official, as well as the illegal transfer and receipt of the subject of small commercial bribery by a person performing managerial functions in a commercial or other organization.

It is proposed to introduce separate punishments for these crimes. Thus, for giving or receiving a bribe by officials, it is proposed to introduce a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles, or correctional labor for up to one year, or restriction of freedom for a period of two to three years.

If such a crime is committed by a group of people who have been convicted for this previously or with signs of extorting a bribe, then it is proposed to punish this with a fine of up to 1 million rubles, or correctional labor for a term of up to 18 months, or restriction of freedom for a term of three months to four years, or imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

It is proposed to punish commercial bribery with a fine of up to 150 thousand rubles or in the amount of wages or other income of the convicted person for a period of up to three months, or compulsory labor for a period of up to 200 hours, or correctional labor for a period of up to one year, or restriction of freedom for a period of up to one year.

For committing a crime with aggravating circumstances (by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, a previously convicted person) will be subject to a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles or in the amount of wages or other income of the convicted person for a period of up to six months, or correctional labor for a period of up to 18 months , or restriction of liberty for a term of up to two years, or imprisonment for a term of up to one year.

