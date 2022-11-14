“Omsktransmash” will increase the accuracy and range of fire TOS-1A “Solntsepek”

In Russia, they are working to increase the range and accuracy of fire of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system. Denis Petrov, Chief Specialist of the Omsk Transport Engineering Plant (Omsktransmash) told on the air of the Military Acceptance program on the Zvezda TV channel.

“Currently, work is underway to increase the firing range, its accuracy, as well as to simplify the process of aiming at the target and completing the task. First of all, it is an increase in the area of ​​damage, ”he said.

According to the chief specialist, during a special military operation in Ukraine, TOS-1A is used at the forefront. “Initially, the machine was designed as a support vehicle, but experience shows that, as a rule, it is at the forefront. And after completing the assigned combat mission, the troops go further,” he said.

Petrov emphasized that it was impossible to hide from the thermobaric projectile of a heavy flamethrower system.

In September, it became known that Uralvagonzavod handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense a batch of heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A Solntsepek.

In February, Brent Eastwood, a columnist for the American publication 19FortyFive, called the Buratino TOS-1 flamethrower system the most powerful non-nuclear weapon in Russia.