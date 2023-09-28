Russia decided to increase defense spending by two thirds to face the Ukrainian counteroffensive and is already negotiating with Iran the supply of long-range missiles, taking advantage of the fact that the UN resolution prohibiting such operations will soon expire.

The Russian Ministry of Finance reported this Thursday that it will increase by 67.65% the military spending item for 2024which will amount to 10.8 trillion rubles ($111.87 billion).

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, He received the Secretary General of NATO in kyiv, Jens Stoltenberg, who highlighted that Ukraine is “gaining ground” and that it is “closer than ever” to the Atlantic Alliance.

Two-thirds more spending on defense Defense spending in 2024 – last year it amounted to 6.5 trillion rubles ($66.73 billion) – will be among the highest in the Russian budget, surpassed only by those on social policy, which Finance estimated at 20.7 trillion rubles ($214.02 billion).

“The budget structure shows that the main emphasis is on ensuring our victory“in the war in Ukraine, said the Minister of Finance, Anton Siluanov, at the Moscow International Financial Forum.

The minister stressed that “the defense capabilities, the Armed Forces, the combatants: everything necessary for the front, everything necessary for victory is in the budget.”

“This represents a considerable burden on the budget, but it is our absolute priority,” he stressed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov also justified the growing military spending, noting that “it is absolutely necessary, as we continue in a state of hybrid war unleashed against us, (and) we continue the special military operation.”

“And that requires great expenses,” he concluded in his daily telephone press conference. Iranian long-range missiles for Russia.

Besides, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW, in English) reported this Thursday in its daily analysis that, according to Ukrainian and Israeli intelligence sources, Russia negotiates with Iran the supply of long-range missiles, which would serve to counter the arrival of the ATACMS that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, promised Zelensky last week.

The Iranian missiles that the Kremlin plans to buy

Russia would be interested in the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles which have a range of 300 kilometers, but also in anti-missile systems, cruise and anti-tank missiles, in addition to drones, which it has already received since the beginning of the conflict with Ukraine.

The ISW highlights that on October 18 the UN resolution that prevented Tehran from exporting missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers or missile technology under the 2015 nuclear agreement expires. And recalls that the Minister of Defense, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani , already announced at the beginning of the month that Iran was willing to cooperate strategically and militarily “with all allied and independent countries.”

This matter would have been discussed with the Iranian regime during the visit to Tehran in mid-September by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, who made a similar trip to Tehran in the summer. North Korea.

The ATACMS should arrive in Ukraine in the coming weekswhich also have about 300 kilometers of range, although, according to American media, kyiv could receive modified models, which has not relieved the Kremlin.

Stoltenberg supports the counteroffensive in Kiev Meanwhile, in a clear endorsement of the counteroffensive before the arrival of bad weather, Stoltenberg assured in Kiev that the Ukrainian forces “are advancing” and that “NATO will be with Ukraine for as long as necessary.”

“Every meter that Ukrainian forces recover is a meter that Russia loses,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kiev.

For his part, Zelensky insisted on the need to strengthen the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense to face the imminent Russian attacks against energy infrastructure coinciding with the arrival of the harsh winter.

