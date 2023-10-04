VK will congratulate Russian teachers on their professional holiday

On October 4 of this year, VK is launching initiatives dedicated to Teacher’s Day. This is stated in the company’s press release.

Teachers will enjoy holiday concerts with famous artists from Sferum, the VK educational space at the Forum of Class Teachers, the “Priceless Lesson” project from Odnoklassniki and other activities. The company will also name the winners in its digital category as part of the “Russian Teacher of the Year” and “Russian Director of the Year” competitions.

Thus, as part of the Year of the Teacher and Mentor, Sferum will congratulate teachers throughout the country and take part in the all-Russian event “Thank you to the teacher!”, organized by the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation. Concerts will be held in Saratov, Stavropol, Tambov and Tula, where popular artists will perform, including Zara, Alexey Vorobyov, Natalya Podolskaya and IOWA.

Also, at ten venues for festive concerts for Teacher’s Day in Astrakhan, Voronezh, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Lipetsk, Makhachkala, Penza, St. Petersburg, Tomsk and Chita, Sferum has established special zones where professional photographers will take pictures for teachers.

As part of the “Priceless Lesson” project, thousands of users in the Odnoklassniki mini-application of the same name said “thank you” to teachers and mentors, wrote thanks and or told their school stories. On Teacher’s Day, congratulations will be published in the mini-application.

VK also supports the All-Russian competitions “Russian Teacher of the Year” and “Russian Director of the Year”. The company awards teachers in a special category for their excellence in using modern information and communication technologies in school. This year, in addition to the traditional gift in the form of useful equipment, including the VK smart speaker Capsule with Marusya, the winners of the VK digital nominations will receive NFT diplomas from VKontakte.

VK is also a strategic partner of the third All-Russian Forum of Class Teachers, which takes place from October 3 to October 7. In the VK space, forum guests will be able to get acquainted with technologies and services for the education sector.