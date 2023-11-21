Permanent Representative Nebenzya: the Russian Federation will hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on December 8

Russia will hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, December 8, where eyewitnesses will talk about the events of ten years ago in Ukraine. The permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, spoke about this, writes RIA News.

“We will provide the opportunity to tell in more detail about what happened to the participants in the events themselves during a special meeting of the council on the Arria formula, which we will hold on December 8,” Nebenzya said.

He also emphasized that the so-called “Euromaidan”, which began in Kiev ten years ago, is “the original sin, because of which Ukraine slowly but surely fell into the abyss.”

The current meeting of the UN Security Council was convened by the United States and Albania to discuss the “humanitarian situation in Ukraine.”