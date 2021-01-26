A new function will appear on the Russian ProDoctors website, which collects reviews of doctors, where patients will be able to thank doctors for their treatment through targeted non-cash transfers. The project is being launched in conjunction with the online donation service from Tinkoff and CloudPayments.

For one transaction, the patient will be able to transfer from 49 to 3 thousand rubles. The transferred funds will be reflected on the balance in the doctor’s personal account on the project partner’s website, from where they can be withdrawn to any bank card. It is noteworthy that the option will not be mandatory – each doctor will independently be able to decide whether to join the program.

“Gratitude to doctors is a mass phenomenon that is strange to deny, so we decided to make this process transparent and understandable for both the doctor and the patient. This is how the idea to create a service “Gratitude to the Doctor” appeared, which involves address transfers as gratitude for the treatment, ”commented Sergey Fedosov, co-founder of the ProDoctors website.

For his part, Dmitry Spiridonov, co-founder and CEO of CloudPayments, noted that the importance of the doctor’s profession has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Doctors and paramedics have become real heroes who, risking their own health and even their lives, save others. Therefore, I am very pleased that now patients will have the opportunity to additionally thank the doctors on the ProDoctors website using our online donation service, ”he concluded.

The press release received by Izvestia emphasizes that this program does not violate Russian law in any way – the limit is 3 thousand rubles in accordance with paragraphs. 2 tbsp. 575 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation and Part 1 of Art. 575 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation guarantees the legality of translations. The lower limit of 49 rubles is determined by the project partner.