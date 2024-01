Russian President Vladimir Putin secured a large part of the country's defense budget this year | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed this Thursday (4) a decree that provides for the granting of Russian citizenship to foreigners who sign a contract with the Army during the war in Ukraine. The document was published on the country's official legal information portal.

The head of the Kremlin stated on December 14 that around 1,500 people signed contracts with the Russian Army every day.

The decree also allows foreign military personnel who have retired for health reasons or who have already completed their contract with the Russian Armed Forces to apply for citizenship. In addition to soldiers, their family members will also be able to apply for a Russian passport.

At the end of December, the vice-president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, assured that half a million men will enlist under contract into the Russian Army during 2023.

Citing a report from the Russian Armed Forces, the portal RBC noted, in turn, that a total of 640 thousand people currently serve in the Army under professional contracts. (With EFE Agency)