Moscow. Russia will fulfill all the obligations it has towards the International Space Station (ISS), even if it decides to suspend cooperation after 2024, the director general of the Roscosmos space agency, Dmitri Rogozin, told Sputnik in an interview.

“Obviously it cannot be a formality or that Russia would escape from the ISS, we have our international commitments,” he stressed.

Rogozin recalled that Russia is responsible for many tasks, including fuel delivery, orbit maintenance, diversion of the station from space debris. He also stressed that reducing the height of the plant’s orbit is not a quick process, and preparations for it to arrive at a given location in the Pacific Ocean would take time.

“A 500-tonne facility flies over the Earth, and it largely depends on us that it doesn’t unexpectedly land in Paris or London,” he stressed.

Rogozin said yesterday that Roscosmos plans to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly about his decision to continue or not to cooperate with international partners on the ISS in the context of sanctions imposed on Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, which affect the key companies in the Russian space sector.

In February, NASA announced that it would operate the ISS until 2030, and in 2031 the facility would crash at a remote site in the Pacific Ocean called Point Nemo.