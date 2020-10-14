The National Payment Card System (NSPK), which is the operator of Mir cards, is introducing a new standard to combat illegal transactions. “News”…

As specified, from November 1, the NSPK will apply sanctions to credit institutions in case of monthly transactions without the consent of customers in the amount of more than 1 million rubles. Such operations, in particular, include theft of funds and the use of someone else’s cards to pay for purchases.

Banks that accept card payments “Peace”, the number of such fraudulent payments should not exceed 0.2%, and for banks that issue cards – more than 0.07%.

If this figure is exceeded, NSPK will initiate an audit of the credit institution and take it under special control for the next six months.

Earlier it was reported that the deadline for transferring pensioners to Mir cards was extended until December 31.