Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Friday that Moscow expel 10 diplomats from the United States, a measure that came in response to sanctions that the White House announced on Thursday.

Lavrov also said that Moscow will add eight US officials to its sanctions list.

In turn, it will take measures to restrict and stop the activities of American non-governmental organizations so that they do not interfere in Russian politics.

The headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Photo: AFP

He added that while Russia has the possibility to take “painful measures” against business Americans in Russia, will not move in that direction for now.

The White House had announced Thursday that it would apply new sanctions to Russia, and that He would also expel 10 diplomats from that country. US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to put this into effect.

Washington’s measures came in response to Moscow’s alleged interference in last year’s presidential elections, as well as last year’s hacking of federal government agencies.

Among the sanctions imposed by the United States, a directive issued by the Treasury Department that bans US financial institutions participate in the primary market for ruble bonds not issued after June 14, 2021 by the Central Bank of Russia, the National Wealth Fund or the Ministry of Finance of Russia.

On the other hand, the Treasury sanctioned six Russian technology companies that provide support to the cyber program of Russian Intelligence, actions that range from providing expertise to developing tools and infrastructure to facilitate “malicious” cyber activities, according to the White House.

Source: AP