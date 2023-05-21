The Ministry of Construction will establish rules for the construction of wooden high-rise buildings by 2024

The Ministry of Construction of Russia will establish rules for the construction of multi-storey wooden houses by 2024. About it report “Izvestia” with reference to the department.

According to the source, the ministry plans to amend the existing standards for the construction of wooden houses up to 12 floors.

“The first such projects are already being developed,” the ministry said. Among them are hotel complexes in Moscow, Moscow and Irkutsk regions, Karelia and the Caucasus.

The main advantage of buildings made of multi-layered glued wooden panels (Cross-Laminated Timber, CLT) is the high speed of construction (2.5 times faster than construction using classical reinforced concrete technology), the Ministry of Construction explained.

In August, Russia’s first high-rise wooden houses were built in the Vologda Oblast. According to the current fire safety standards, wooden structures must be closed both outside and inside, because the walls of the rooms are sheathed with plasterboard.