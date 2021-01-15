The Russian government decided to raise the export duty on wheat within the export quota from March 1 to 50 euros per ton.

In addition, from March 15, duties will be introduced in the amount of 25 euros per tonne for corn, as well as for barley (10 euros).

The Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Agriculture intend to promptly coordinate the draft resolution and submit it to the government, reports RIA News…

Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that prices on world markets continue to rise due to the deterioration in estimates of stocks and production of grain crops and the continued high demand for them.

According to him, over the past month prices have increased by 10%, and compared to October last year – by 30%, and this trend will continue in the first months of this year.

At the end of December, the Cabinet of Ministers took a set of measures in connection with the rise in food prices. So, from February 15 to June 30 of this year, a quota for the export of wheat, rye, barley and corn was set in the amount of 17.5 million tons.

A grain export duty was introduced for the same period. Within the quota, the duty for wheat is now 25 euros per ton.

Recently, the Russian Grain Union announced that our country can update the record for wheat production by the end of 2020.