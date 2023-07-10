Russia is developing the country’s first cloud-based vehicle cybersecurity platform, according to a joint press release from FSUE NAMI, JSC GLONASS and Kaspersky Lab on July 10.

The first prototype of the platform was presented during the Innoprom international industrial exhibition on the basis of the Labrig test bench, a complex of electronic transport systems.

“The platform will protect millions of motor vehicle users from deliberate attacks, hacker interception of vehicle control, as a result of which roads and cities may be blocked, damage to people and the state,” said Alexei Raikevich, General Director of GLONASS JSC.

As part of the project, a state center for detecting, preventing and eliminating the consequences of computer attacks on vehicles will appear in Russia, which will help fight cybercriminals.

The platform developers assume that in the next five years the scope of their project will grow several times. According to Anna Kulashova, Managing Director of Kaspersky Lab in Russia and the CIS, the authors of the project seriously believe that information security in the automotive industry is critically important and that “smart” cars should be “really safe.”

On July 7, it became known that the recycling fee for cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses will be indexed from August 1, 2023.

Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted that the indexation of the recycling fee will affect the import of new and used cars by legal entities, but will not affect individuals importing cars with an engine capacity of up to 3 liters for personal use. For such citizens, the mechanism for paying salvage fees at a preferential rate will continue to operate – 3.4 thousand rubles for new cars up to three years and 5.2 thousand rubles for cars older than three years.