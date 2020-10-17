Russia will create a unique drug that stops the multiplication of coronavirus. This is reported by the chief allergist-immunologist of the Ministry of Health, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Rakhim Khaitov, reports RIA News…

According to him, Russian scientists have developed a tool that specifically stops the replication of the virus. Khaitov noted that the drug, which has no analogues in the world, is already at the stage of preclinical trials.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that a study of the first Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik-V had begun on volunteers over 60 years old. He noted that it is necessary to develop special vaccination parameters for this category of patients.

Three vaccines have been developed in Russia; on August 15, Sputnik V was registered from the center named after Gamaleya. The second – “EpiVacCorona” from the center “Vector” – received registration on October 14. The Chumakov Center is working on the third drug, it is going through the testing stage. As the chief researcher of the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altshtein explained, vaccines differ from each other in the way they are created, but their essence is the same – they must help the body produce a protein that will trigger an immune response.