The National Association of Builders (NOSTROY) will form an all-Russian electronic database of vacancies for construction workers, said the president of the association Anton Glushkov.

During a meeting of the Commission on Vocational Education and Human Resources of the Public Chamber under the Ministry of Construction of Russia, he said that at the meeting on writing the strategy “Aggressive Development of Infrastructure” a pilot was approved to form such a base, which should organize the registration of all workers in each subject, reports TASS…

According to Glushkov, about 6.4 million people are involved in the construction industry, but now there is a shortage of labor at construction sites in the country due to restrictions on the entry of foreigners.

Earlier, NOSTROY reported that as of November 1, 2020, the shortage of temporary labor migrants ranged from 0.6 million to 1.4 million people in all sectors of the Russian economy. Moreover, at least 23% of them are builders.