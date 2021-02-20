The system being developed in Russia will create the first federal city safety rating. About this agency RIA News told in Rostec.

The Safe City project is being developed by order of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The rating will display the probabilities of disasters and natural disasters. As conceived, this will help to ensure control and prevention of 119 different threats, combined into four groups – natural, man-made, biological and social and threats to public safety and law and order. The state corporation noted that “this will allow the use of predictive technologies at the stage of the incident to prevent the development of emergencies.”

The rating will be available to citizens on a special portal.

The agency’s source in the law enforcement agencies noted that now in the regions there is no common understanding of the categories and requirements of security, therefore information about what happened on their territory may fall out of the general field of vision. With the introduction of uniform standards, all information in real time will be collected in one information space.

In October 2020, it became known that every tenth Russian does not feel protected even in his own apartment – a significant indicator, given that the home is the most controlled space for a person. The feeling of anxiety increases as the territory increases. So, 15 percent of the respondents called the area where they work unsafe, the center of the settlement where they live – 16 percent, the yard of their house – 18 percent, the area near the house – 21 percent, other areas – 25 percent of the respondents.

The most difficult situation in this respect is in cities with a population of over one million: it is their residents who more often than the average respondent complained about the unsafe environment. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, 15 percent of the respondents spoke about the feeling of insecurity in their apartment / house. For Russians from cities with a population of less than 100 thousand people, this figure is equal to nine percent.