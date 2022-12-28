In order to more effectively fight forest fires, Russia will create a federal emergency response reserve. It is planned to be sent to extinguish the most complex and dangerous fires.

Rosleskhoz will have to make a decision on the use of the reserve. This follows from the text of the bill prepared by the Ministry of Natural Resources and approved at a meeting of the government commission on legislative activity on Monday, December 26. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

If the document is adopted, the regions will be able, without introducing an emergency regime, to quickly attract forces and means from the reserve to extinguish forest fires, Ivan Sovetnikov, head of Rosleskhoz, told Izvestia.

“The federal reserve is about 800 high-class forest firefighters and six aircraft of Avialesokhrana (a subordinate organization of Rosleskhoz. – Ed.). They will be sent to the regions within 24 hours from the moment a positive decision is made to provide these forces,” he said.

It is planned that the regions will be able to attract the forces of the Federal Reserve in several cases. Firstly, if on the territory of one or more municipal districts IV-V class of fire danger persists for at least 10 days due to weather conditions. Secondly, if within five days the grouping of forces and means is being increased, however, the forest fire situation is not improving. Thirdly, if the spread of fires continues, despite the involvement of more than 40% of the subject’s own forces and means. And also if the forest fire area grows for three days in a row, the head of Rosleskhoz said.

Read the details in the Izvestia article:

“Water more often: how Russia will intensify the fight against forest fires”