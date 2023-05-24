The Russian Parliament will consider the denunciation of the agreement with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of ​​Azov

The Russian Parliament will consider the denunciation of the agreement with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait. The corresponding order was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, document published on the official portal of legal information.

The order states that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has been appointed the official representative of the president when considering the denunciation of the treaty by the chambers of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in February denounced an agreement with Russia on cooperation in the use of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait.

The document was signed by the parties in 2003. Then the agreement secured the freedom of navigation of ships under the flags of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Russian-Ukrainian cooperation, including joint activities in the field of shipping.