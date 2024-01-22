RIA Novosti: Russia is completing testing of anti-drone missiles for the Northern Military District zone

Tests of anti-drone missiles are being completed in Russia. In the near future, they will be sent to armament of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) in the zone of special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, reports RIA News with reference to an informed source.

The informant noted that the tests are carried out by enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex in cooperation with the military. The new missiles are designed to destroy small drones, quadcopters and FPV drones that are used on the line of contact for reconnaissance and strikes.

It is also known that mini-missiles will be part of the modernized Pantsir-SM anti-aircraft missile systems, which will enter the special operation zone from 2023.